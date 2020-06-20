Plea to let Nalini meet her husband in prison

CHENNAI

20 June 2020 23:32 IST

The Madras High Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking permission for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini to meet her husband and co-convict Murugan alias V. Sriharan who was reportedly fasting for more than two weeks because he was not allowed to talk to his relatives in London and Sri Lanka on phone.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and D. Krishna Kumar would take up for admission a habeas corpus petition filed by Nalini’s mother S. Padma who claimed that her daughter and son-in-law were allowed to meet each other in the prison last on February 15 and never after that. Claiming that his life was in danger due to fasting, the petitioner insisted on allowing her daughter to meet him.

Advertising

Advertising