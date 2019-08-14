Plea to keep Athi Varadar for another 48 days

The Madras High Court is slated to hear today a writ petition filed by a 78-year-old devotee of Athi Varadar to forbear the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department from immersing the fig wood idol in the tank of Devarajaswamy Temple in Kancheepuram on August 17 and instead keep it for worship in the temple for 48 more days.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu on Monday agreed to hear the case filed by K. Tamizharasi of Ariyalur district on Tuesday.

The idol was taken out last on July 2, 1979.

After the completion of 40 years, it was taken out on June 30 this year and kept for worship in the temple since July 1.

The petitioner said she stood in the queue for six to seven hours on July 14 and August 5 and yet could not get to see the deity. She said several other elderly people, pregnant women and the physically challenged too faced a similar situation and were put to great hardship.

In order to give an opportunity to all to have a darshan of the deity, the idol should be ordered to be kept in the temple for one more mandalam of 48 days, she pleaded.