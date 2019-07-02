Plea to improve pedestrian infrastructure

Pedestrians taking the eastern lane of GST Road in West Tambaram have requested the State Highways Department to clean and re-lay the pavement. Located near Tambaram (West) Railway Station, this pavement is battered and lacking in hygiene.

S. Hari Charan, a pedestrian, says, “There is open urination on the pavement. It is also used as a space to dump garbage.”

And so, pedestrians walk in the carriageway. Making matters worse for them, the space near the pavement is used for unauthorised parking. After sunset, tipplers take over the space, and use it as an open bar.

‘Bus shelter needed’

A bus shelter can be created for the benefit of commuters commuting to Outer Ring Road, Mannivakkam, and Mudichur Road from the West Tambaram bus terminus halting point, say commuters.

At present, commuters are forced to stand in the open to board their destination route numbers. The halting point is located outside the Tambaram (West) Railway Station.

“The premises of the bus stop is so unhygienic that we cannot even stand here while waiting for the bus,” says T. Sekar, a resident of Varadharajapuram. Adding to the woes, motorists drive through the bus bay area at a good speed posing a risk to the safety of bus commuters and pedestrians.