Plea to impose total prohibition

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State government to impose total prohibition in the State since people had learnt to live without liquor during the lockdown to fight COVID-19.
The case is expected to be listed before Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana on Monday. Activist R. Dhanasekaran had filed the petition, through his counsel M.L. Ravi, claiming that the State could explore other avenues to augments its revenue.
