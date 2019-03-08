Plea to construct stormwater drains

Residents of Tranquil Acres, a gated community in Periya Kovilambakkam, have appealed to the Kancheepuram district Collectorate to take steps to construct stormwater drains in their locality. The initiative is to drain excess rainwater into Sunnambu Kolathur Eri and thereby ensure recharge of the groundwater table.

At present, sewage from more than 400 houses in the gated community is drained into a sewage treatment plant on its premises. The treated water is used for washing vehicles, cleaning the parking lot and watering plants at the garden. Every day, the excess water, which is more than 40,000 litres, is supplied to four water tankers.

Besides, the gated community has constructed rainwater harvesting pits at strategic locations in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of its premises. From the terrace, rainwater drains into the pits through the pipes. In addition, rainwater harvesting pits have been constructed on Tranquil Acres Road, off Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200ft Radial Road. The stagnant rainwater on the stretch flows into these pits.

Residents hope that if steps are taken to construct stormwater drains, the excess treated water and excess water from the rainwater harvesting pits can be drained into the stormwater drains, thereby recharging the groundwater level in Kovilambakkam.

L. Muralidharan, treasurer, Tranquil Acres Owners’ Association, Phase 1, says, “Before constructing stormwater drains on Tranquil Acres Road and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200ft Radial Road, steps must be taken to level the Tranquil Acres Road on a par with Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200ft Radial Road.”

Other demands by them include installation of streetlights between Kovilambakkam and Eechangadu and creation of a bus stop at Periya Kovilambakkam.

Poor illumination

The stretch from Narayanapuram Eri is plunged in darkness, except at major intersections – Viduthalai Nagar First Main Road, Kovilambakkam, Radial Road and Dr. Ambedkar Salai, Sunnambu Kolathur, Vinayagapuram and Radial Road, Sunnambu Kolathur and Mangaliyamman Nagar and Radial Road, Periya Kovilambakkam.

Though there are commercial establishments on both sides of the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, from Kovilambakkam, illumination from the establishments is not enough as the distance between the carriageway and the establishments is more.

Lack of bus stop

There is no bus stop between Kovilambakkam and Eechangadu. Residents have to go to Kovilambakkam or Eechangadu bus stops, which are too far. Besides, shareautorickshaws do not ply on the stretch and residents have to rely on own modes of transport.