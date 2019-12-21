Plea to construct storm water drains

The residents of Andal Nagar Extension Box Area, West Velachery, Adambakkam Post, have requested the Zone 13 of the Greater Chennai Corporation to construct storm water drain network across the area.

Starting near the intersection of Andal Nagar Extension (Sixth Cross Street) and Second Main Road, works have been sanctioned to construct storm water drain network for 90 metres. At present, starting from the junction, the drain has been constructed for 35 metres, residents say.

The constructed drain is connected to the main drain network on Second Main Road.

Speaking, the members of Andal Nagar Extension Residents Welfare Association, say, there are around 100 apartment homes and residential homes in the box area. During the 2015 floods, the residents weren’t able to come out their homes for four days. The area was flooded due to lack of storm water drains.

Steps should be taken to construct storm water drains for a length of 320 metres ( Andal Nagar Extension Box Area). During thunder showers and heavy to heavy rains, the water from the remaining length of 330 metres cannot flow through through the constructed and yet-to-be constructed drains, members pointed out.

The residents feel that entire box area should have storm drain network, and a culvert be constructed near the intersection to drain the rainwater from the box area through the culvert into the main drain on Second Main Road. Steps should be taken at the earliest on war-footing basis to construct a drain network on the southern side of the box area as the area is more prone to water stagnation, residents added.