Plea to bifurcate Tiruvannamalai

The Madras High Court on Thursday sought the response of the State government by January 23 to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to bifurcate Tiruvannamalai district and create a new district with Cheyyar, Arani, Venbakkam, Vandavasi and Chetpet Taluks. Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha ordered notice to the government on the petition filed by V. Vijaykumar, a local resident of Cheyyar.

