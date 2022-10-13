Plea of residents of Thiruneermalai for construction of culvert remains unfulfilled

Those living on 2nd Street in Saraswathypuram Extension have to take a detour to reach the main road

The residents have been pleading with the authorities concerned to construct a culvert linking the 4th Street extension with the 2nd Street of Saraswathypuram in Thiruneermalai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The residents of Saraswathypuram Extension have been requesting for the construction of a culvert to create easy access to the Thiruneermalai Road for several years.

Thiruneermalai, which was previously under the town panchayat, has been brought under the purview of the Tambaram Corporation. Although a crowded locality, Saraswathypuram Extension in Thiruneermalai does not have good connectivity to the Thiruneermalai Main Road which leads to G.S.T. Road.

In the absence of a culvert linking the 2nd Street with the extension, the residents are forced to take a detour via the Thiruneermalai Industrial Estate to reach the main road. The residents had been seeking construction of a culvert above the Naattukalavai to link the 4th Extension Street with the 2nd Street to avoid a detour to the main road.

B. Saravanan, a resident of Saraswathypuram Extension, said several representations had been made to the officials concerned in Chengalpattu district, Pallavaram MLA E. Karunanidhi and the Tambaram Corporation. There had been no response. Children studying in a private school are worst hit by the absence of the culvert, he said.

Rainy days turn a nightmare for the residents as most of the roads get flooded. The construction of the culvert would help them avoid getting caught in the traffic congestion in the interior streets of Thiruneermalai Industrial Estate.

The residents have recently given an online petition to the Prime Minister’s Office highlighting the absence of the culvert causing severe inconveniences to the motorists.