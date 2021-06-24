Plea in High Court complains about government schoolchildren not being able to attend online classes

CHENNAI

24 June 2021 00:02 IST

The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation petition which complained that many students of government and government-aided private schools are not able to continue their education during the pandemic due to lack of equipment to attend online classes.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy called for a counter affidavit within four weeks and directed the petitioner's counsel Kanimozhi Mathi to serve the papers on Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, in advance, so that the case could be heard next after six weeks.

Tamizhaga Pengal Iyakkam, a women's body represented by its secretary S. Vasuki, had filed the case seeking a direction to the State government to declare the present academic year as a zero year since many children could not pursue their studies online. It also wanted the government to provide necessary equipment in every street in rural areas and in the slums for the benefit of schoolchildren

The petitioner body insisted upon creating Taluk level committees, by involving the non governmental organisations and activists, to monitor whether the children were able to attend online classes regularly.