Chennai

Plea in High Court complains about government schoolchildren not being able to attend online classes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government to a public interest litigation petition which complained that many students of government and government-aided private schools are not able to continue their education during the pandemic due to lack of equipment to attend online classes.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy called for a counter affidavit within four weeks and directed the petitioner's counsel Kanimozhi Mathi to serve the papers on Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, in advance, so that the case could be heard next after six weeks.

Tamizhaga Pengal Iyakkam, a women's body represented by its secretary S. Vasuki, had filed the case seeking a direction to the State government to declare the present academic year as a zero year since many children could not pursue their studies online. It also wanted the government to provide necessary equipment in every street in rural areas and in the slums for the benefit of schoolchildren

The petitioner body insisted upon creating Taluk level committees, by involving the non governmental organisations and activists, to monitor whether the children were able to attend online classes regularly.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 12:02:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/plea-in-high-court-complains-about-government-schoolchildren-not-being-able-to-attend-online-classes/article34940825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY