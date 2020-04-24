Plea in HC to cancel Class X exams

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court with a plea to cancel the public examinations for Class X students this year since considerable number of days have gone past under lock down to fight COVID-19.

Advocate S. Mahaveer Shivaji has filed the case contending that the government’s plan to conduct the examinations after the lifting of the lockdown next month may not be a right decision since it would delay the announcement of results.

He claimed that delay in conducting examinations would lead to consequent delay in evaluating the answer sheets and declaring the results. He also pointed out that Class X marks were basically used to decide a branch of study in Class XI and XII.

Further, some students decide to join polytechnic colleges after Class X. Stating that the result of a public examination was not mandatory for such decisions, he said, the students could be easily evaluated based on their quarterly and half yearly examination results.