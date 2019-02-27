Plea for continuation of no-detention policy

The State Platform for Common School System Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has submitted a memorandum to the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department requesting continuation of the no-detention policy.

In their memorandum, they asked the government to direct education officials to withdraw circulars they had issued to schools on the conduct of public exams for Classes 5 and 8.

“While School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan has stated that there is no such decision to hold public examinations, the question arises on what authority and under whose direction the CEOs had issued circulars pertaining to the conduct of the exams?,” asked Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary.

The SPCSS-TN requested the Secretary to direct self-finance schools not to collect any money for the conduct of these examinations. “A clarification should be issued that there will be no public exams for Classes 5 and 8 and that no child will be detained till the completion of the elementary education this year or in the future as per current provisions,” the memorandum stated.