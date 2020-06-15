Plea filed against extending retirement age of government employees facing corruption charges

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to respond to a public interest litigation petition which sought to restrain it from extending the retirement age from 58 to 59 for government servants who were facing corruption charges.
A Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy granted two weeks’ time for State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayan to file a counter affidavit.
The orders were passed on the PIL petition filed by advocate M. Karpagam, 26, of Chennai. Her counsel R. Prabakaran told the court that the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department issued a government order on May 7, increasing the retirement age of all State government employees from 58 to 59 with immediate effect.
The reason behind the move was to save over ₹5,000 crore to be paid towards the terminal benefits to retiring employees and instead utilise the money for the fight against COVID-19, the lawyer said and added even corrupt employees were extended the benefit. He sought an interim direction to the government to submit a list of its employees who were facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 but still continue to be in service by virtue of the government order issued on May 7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath