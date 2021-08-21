Playground in Periamet only on paper?

Residents call it the “Kannappar Thidal playground” and the unintentional emphasis on the notion of a sporting arena (‘thidal’ means playground) makes the irony stark. This so-called playground is light years away from all those things that constitute one.

For years, the Greater Chennai Corporation playground — in Ward 58, Zone 5 — has been using the space for lodging construction material

Siva Gunasekaran, a long-time resident of Choolai and one who is determined to seeing this playground going back to being one, points out that in 2003, the Corporation parked its construction materials and cement concrete mixing plant for the construction of a stormwater drain network on Choolai High Road, on this ground.

In 2008, the Corporation would refurbish the playground at a cost of ₹67.41 lakh , adding a gymnasium, a basketball court, a gallery and a walkers’ track to it. However, just a few fleeting days from the renovation, the playground was closed for the public as the Corporation had stocked materials for another stormwater drain project.

Next, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) took over the playground for storing construction materials. When the Metro Rail work got completed in 2020, the playground should have been restored by the CMRL and handed over to the Corporation, but that did not happen. The Corporation used the ground for storing construction materials meant for the construction of a bridge at Elephant Gate.

In March 2021, the Corporation’s solid waste management department made use of it for its waste-segregation work. Up in arms, residents of Choolai put an end to it, taking up the issue with the Deputy Commissioner of GCC, P. Akash.

Siva recalls the High Court order passed on April 24, 2003 with respect to this playground.

Siva explains the background to the order: “From 2002 to 2003, fish vendors were occupying the playground, refusing to vacate it when their lease came to an end. The matter being taken to the court, the ground was recovered by the Corporation following a High Court order on April 24, 2003. It was spelt out that the land should be used only as a playground.”

In December 2020, the GCC finalised the contractor for restoring the playground at a cost of ₹.716.91 lakh. However due to the construction of a bridge at Elephant Gate, a joint project of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Southern Railway, the restoration of the playground is yet to begin.

On August 13, Siva met the top officials of the GCC submitted a petition in this regard.

Says Siva, “The playground will be of use to residents of this area as well as surrounding Choolai and Vepery.”