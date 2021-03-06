Playground in Anna Nagar getsa modern gym

A residents’ welfare association will be playing a key role in the maintenance of the new facility

Yoga session, walking and sports. And now add a modern gym to the list.

With a gym spread over 1,200 sq.ft as the latest addition, the playground at Anna Nagar Western Extension would be registering more footfall.

Due to the persistent efforts taken by residents of the locality, officials of Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Zone 9 agreed to establish a gym.

Its timings are yet to be decided upon, a decision that reportedly would be taken by GCC in consultation with representatives of Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Residents Welfare Association.

After a year, during which it will be maintained by the civic body, the gym’s maintenance will handed over to the RWA.

The modern gym was built at a cost of ₹20 lakh with funds from the Ambattur MLA Local Development Funds (MLALDF); it has separate facilities for men, women and children. Solar panels have also been installed to provide green energy to the new facility. On an average, a Corporation official says, more than 20 persons can work out at the gym, at the same time.

“A gym at the playground was a long-standing demand of residents as many youngsters go to privately-run gyms,” says V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II Residents Welfare Association.

The playground, which sprawls across 5.33 acres, is one of the biggest in the neighbourhood and draws people from Villivakkam, Padi, Mogappair, Koyambedu, Tirumangalam and Korattur. Every day, over 500 residents walk on the tiled walker’s pathway at the playground.

The place has basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.

To supplement the PHC in the area, an Amma Mini-Clinic inside the bus terminus at TVS Colony in Mogappair has been opened to cater to needs of residents especially in Satya Nagar, Golden Colony, TVS Colony and Padi.

The clinic will be open between 8 a.m and 3 p.m on all days including Sundays.