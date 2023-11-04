ADVERTISEMENT

Symposium, aerial display and unveiling of ‘smriti sthal’ mark platinum jubilee celebrations of Flying Instructors’ School at Tambaram

November 04, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The school was launched with just a Tiger Moth aircraft and Harvard aircraft way back on April 1, 1948. Later, the school was shifted to the existing location in 1954

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Air Force aircrafts fly-past at the Air Force Station in Tambaram as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Flying Instructors School on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Flying Instructors’ School at Air Force Station, Tambaram held the platinum jubilee celebrations on November 3 and 4 on the completion of 75 years.

The celebrations included an International Pilot Training Symposium, aerial display by aircraft and also the unveiling of ‘smriti sthal’, according to a press release. The chief guest for the occasion was Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force.

The school was launched with just a Tiger Moth aircraft and Harvard aircraft way back on April 1, 1948. Later, the school was shifted to the existing location in Tambaram on October 10, 1954. The school organises Qualified Flying Instructors Courses to pilots of Indian Air Force and also for those from the friendly foreign countries. On November 3, the inauguration of the Flying Instructors’ School’s Heritage Hall was held, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US