Symposium, aerial display and unveiling of ‘smriti sthal’ mark platinum jubilee celebrations of Flying Instructors’ School at Tambaram

The school was launched with just a Tiger Moth aircraft and Harvard aircraft way back on April 1, 1948. Later, the school was shifted to the existing location in 1954

November 04, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Air Force aircrafts fly-past at the Air Force Station in Tambaram as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Flying Instructors School on Saturday.

Indian Air Force aircrafts fly-past at the Air Force Station in Tambaram as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Flying Instructors School on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Flying Instructors’ School at Air Force Station, Tambaram held the platinum jubilee celebrations on November 3 and 4 on the completion of 75 years.

The celebrations included an International Pilot Training Symposium, aerial display by aircraft and also the unveiling of ‘smriti sthal’, according to a press release. The chief guest for the occasion was Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force.

The school was launched with just a Tiger Moth aircraft and Harvard aircraft way back on April 1, 1948. Later, the school was shifted to the existing location in Tambaram on October 10, 1954. The school organises Qualified Flying Instructors Courses to pilots of Indian Air Force and also for those from the friendly foreign countries. On November 3, the inauguration of the Flying Instructors’ School’s Heritage Hall was held, the release said.

