Platform ticket to cost ₹20 at eight railway stations

The Hindu Bureau September 29, 2022 22:10 IST

The revised rate to be in force between October 1 and January 31

The Southern Railway has proposed to increase the price of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹20 at eight railway stations to control the heavy crowd and to ease congestion for the passengers. In a press release, it said the revised price would be in force from October 1 to January 31 in at Puratchi Thalaivar M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Station, Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur and Avadi.



