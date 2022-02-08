Platform in Chromepet railway station awaits shelter

In the absence of a shelter on platform 1A at Chromepet railway station, commuters are exposed to the elements of nature. This platform is meant for EMU (Electrical Multiple Units) trains. As summer will set in soon, commuters feel that the Southern Railway should do the needful at the earliest.

“This platform was constructed a year ago so that EMU trains have the benefit of a double discharge platform. Commuters can alight or board EMU trains on both sides of a compartment, that is either from platform 1A or 1. This will enable swifter entry and exit from trains and decongest the footover bridge. On platform 1A, there are adequate number of benches but no shelter. During rains, commuters take shelter near the staircase of the foot-over-bridge connecting GST Road and Railway Station Road in Chromepet,” says K. Dayanand, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

Another issue on platform 1A is that it is not well-lit. Due to this, women commuters find the platform unsafe.

Residents from Hasthinapuram, Nemilichery, Zamin Royapettah, Thirumudivakkam, Pazhanthandalam, and Thiruneermalai areas rely on this station.