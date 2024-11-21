Platform dweller murdered in Santhome

The Mylapore police are searching for two persons who had assaulted a 61-year-old person on Sunday night who died at Government Royapettah hospital on Tuesday.

City police said Sugu was a native of Kerala and lived on the platform near Santhome high road. On Sunday night Sugu had consumed liquor and was sleeping when two unidentified persons assaulted him and ran away. A few persons alerted the Mylapore policemen who got him admitted him in the Government Royapettah hospital. However, the senior citizen died at the hospital.