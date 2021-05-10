Platform dweller killed as car runs over in Chennai’s Kothawal Chavadi

CHENNAI:

A 50-year-old woman platform dweller killed when a car driven by a businessman ran over her in Kothawal Chavadi while she was sleeping on platform.

The victim has been identified as Dhanaselvi who used to do domestic work at houses and shops in the surrounding areas. She used to sleep on the platform on Gate Street, M.K.Garden along with a few other platform dwellers in the night.

At 10.45 p.m on Sunday, Raja Ahamed, a businessman, a resident of same area was driving his SUV. Accidentally the front left of the vehicle ran over her who was sleeping on the platform. She was immediately taken to Government Stanley Hospital where she succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Monday.

Traffic Investigation police, Elephant Gate registered a case under section (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of IPC. The vehicle was seized and the driver of vehicle would be arrested, said police.