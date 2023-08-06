Plastic pollution, sewage outfalls cause health issues in Mayor’s ward

August 06, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Monday, a group of women from ward 74, represented by Chennai Mayor R. Priya, walked across the polluted Egangipuram Canal near Perambur Flyover, preventing children from playing near a sewage outfall at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. They said the sewage outfall was from one of the properties owned by a Central agency.

“The risk of infection is high in this polluted area. Skin diseases and dengue are common. The canal is also filled with plastic waste,” said G. Priya, a resident of Seemathamman Koil Sixth Street. Residents complained that civic issues were not resolved as there was a lack of coordination among officials of Metrowater, Electricity Board, Railways and Chennai Corporation. “My brother developed severe dengue a few months ago. Mosquito breeding is high in the neighbourhood,” she said.

The Chennai Corporation has, meanwhile, put up posters to create awareness of dengue, urging residents to call helpline 1913. “We have called the helpline, sought help from officials, and are waiting for the situation to change,” said P. Geetha, a resident. At the Chennai Corporation Council meeting held three days ago, Mayor Priya had announced that all canals would be desilted as part of disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon. The announcement has given hope to the residents. However, more civic issues in the ward have to be resolved to promote public health, provide education, and improve the safety of women.

Ms. Priya was elected from ward 74, which has 30,000 voters, in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. A flood-prone locality with low-income settlements, it is showing signs of growth and development, because of infrastructure projects.

Rise in road levels

Residents who experienced neck-deep floodwaters, especially along stretches such as Konnur High Road, during the past monsoons have demanded more infrastructure projects to mitigate flooding, reduce pollution, improve public health and facilitate education and employment opportunities for the youth. As the Chennai Corporation failed to carry out milling of roads for the past few years, the road level at Brislee Nagar Settlement near the Century Flour Mills at Otteri has risen, resulting in flooding of houses during the rains. “My house is 1.25 feet lower than the road level,” said T. Arul Kumar, a resident of Malayappan Street, Brislee Nagar Settlement. Mosquito density is high, and public health issues have been reported because of the poor maintenance of the premises of the Madras Pinjrapole Veterinary Hospital, residents said.

“They burn the carcasses on the premises. It is causing pollution and public health issues,” said B. Kanmani, a resident. Residents of the area are unable to get education loans for their children as they do not have patta for the land. S. Bhuvana, another resident, said the youth in the ward did not have facilities, such as a library, to prepare for competitive examinations. “Many first-generation graduates are waiting for government jobs announced by the Chief Minister,” said S. Bhuvana, a qualified teacher, who is herself a first-generation graduate.

Resident V. Naresh Kumar said the Corporation had not developed a football ground in the ward for the youth. “Many students want a modern football playground,” he said. Inadequate number of public toilets have led to open defecation near Konnur High Road on the banks of the Otteri nullah near the boundaries of ward 74. Many public toilets have been demolished.

“More than 20 conservancy workers in the ward have retired. The vacancies have not been filled. There are only around 60 employees. This is inadequate,” said a Corporation worker. As the Chennai Metro Rail project phase-II is on, many residents are in constant fear of being relocated. Construction of high-rise buildings in the vicinity has fuelled urban development, while depleting the groundwater.

The health and wellness centre of the Chennai Corporation, inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the ward, has started attracting many residents because of its modern infrastructure and qualified doctors. “In addition to daily wage labourers, many middle-class residents have started visiting the centre. The centre was opened recently,” said Aamira Fathima, general physician at the centre. Evening clinics at the centre have become a major attraction for the residents.

The Mayor said desilting has started in Otteri Nullah for better monsoon preparedness. She has ordered the development of sports facilities, anganwadis, libraries, roads and street lights. The Corporation has taken initiatives to improve all bus routes, including Perambur High Road and Konnur High Road, and 90 interior roads in the ward. In addition to 836 street lights, 52 new street lights and poles have been installed to improve safety. “The Egangipuram Canal covers a length of 1.36 km in the ward. All the canals will be desilted before the monsoon,” Ms. Priya added.