Plans afoot to turn Thoothukudi’s VOC Port as green hydrogen hub and trans-shipment hub

September 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

VOC Port in Thoothukudi is poised to become a green hydrogen hub with the additional possibility of also becoming a trans-shipment hub in the future, said T.K. Ramachandran, secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, here on Monday.

While addressing the media after the inauguration of the ‘Global Maritime India Summit 2023 Roadshow@Chennai’, Mr. Ramachandran said the plan to create green hydrogen hubs has been initiated in three ports: Kandla, Thoothukudi, and Paradeep.

“Expression of interest was called for, and there was a lot of interest shown for Kandla and Thoothukudi. More than 20 parties have expressed interest, and that includes some of the big names as well. Over one and a half lakh crore of investments are expected in Kandla, and investments to the tune exceeding ₹50,000 crore are expected in Thoothukudi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Thoothukudi has the potential to turn into a trans-shipment hub, and the developmental work to create the necessary infrastructure is estimated to cost over ₹6,000 crore. “If the outer harbour is made ready, then it could become one of the transshipment hubs. The detailed project report has been completed, and the PPP proposal is under examination. The draft has to be increased from the current 14 metres to 16 metres to finally 18 metres,” he added.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that they also plan to develop an international transshipment terminal at Galathea Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “Under the Sagarmala programme, we have identified 106 projects in Tamil Nadu alone. Of these, 48 projects have already been completed. Twenty-eight projects worth nearly ₹64,000 crore are under implementation, and 30 projects are in different stages of processing,” he added.

Sunil Paliwal, chairman of Chennai Port Authority, said 38 million tonnes per annum capacity have been added at Kamarajar Port. Tangeco will put up new thermal plants to handle coal, and berths are ready. They are placing unloaders and conveyor belts. In Chennai Port, the requirement is not to add capacity but to improve connectivity, which is why projects like the Port-Maduravoyal project and the Multi-modal Logistics Park at Mappedu are coming up. The Government of India wants to promote Chennai as the bunker hub for the East Coast,” he said.

While speaking at the inauguration, E.V. Velu, Minister for Public Works, Buildings, Highways, and Minor Ports, requested the Union government provide financial assistance to the State and Tamil Nadu Maritime Board to develop non-major ports. He noted that the VOC Port expansion has the potential to bring a total economic transformation to the State and the southern region and will create employment opportunities.

S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Department, and Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department, were among those who spoke at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.