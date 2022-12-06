Planned procurement of buses raises accessibility concerns

December 06, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Chennai

Access rights activists have raised concerns about the Tamil Nadu government’s recent plans to procure 1,000 buses at a cost of ₹420 crore.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin titled ‘The road to social justice’, Rajiv Rajan, advocate K.R. Raja and Vaishnavi Jayakumar, who have been waging a legal battle for years now to ensure buses are made accessible to persons with disabilities, said the disability community was shocked to read a recent press release from the Transport Department about the procurement of buses.

“A ₹42 lakh-bus can only be a 1,100 mm three-step bus, or a 900 mm two-step high floor bus. How can those among us, who use wheelchairs, safely board any bus that has steps after the footboard,” they asked, in their letter.

They further asked how could public transport be called ‘public’ if a class of citizenry is excluded by hostile design. While bus travel has been made free for the disabled, the letter asked what is the point of this if some disabled people are left behind.

The petitioners said that a week ago, representatives from the State Advisory Board had brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the 17-year battle for bus accessibility, especially for wheelchair users. “The transport secretary in your presence assured them of the government’s intent to find a solution. A note to that effect was being prepared for court, in an ongoing bus accessibility PIL, the State Advisory Board for Disability was informed,” they said.

Stating that this ‘unethical, illegal, immoral practice’ cannot be allowed, the petitioners appealed to the Chief Minister to continue to commit himself to the freedom of movement of the disabled.