Plan to shift Kanchi idol dropped

The government has dropped the idea of shifting the idol of Athi Varadar from the Vasantha Mandapam to a bigger space within the precincts of the Sri Devarajaswamy temple, Kancheepuram.

Two reasons have been cited for the decision, according to sources in the State government.

Age concerns

One, priests of the temple did not give their consent to the proposal. Two, the idol would be kept in a standing posture from August 1 and only the Vasantha Mandapam has provisions for such an arrangement.

Besides, in view of reported concerns in certain quarters about whether it would be possible to keep the idol, given its age, in standing position for long, the authorities have decided to extend the duration of the idol’s reclining position by a week.

Under such circumstances, they have apparently come to a conclusion that it would be better not to shift the idol to a new place, where arrangements would have to be made for keeping the idol in a standing position, in the event of a shift.

The Athi Varadar festival will go on till August 17.