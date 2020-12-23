Plagued by poor illumination

Motorists taking Sithalapakkam Ottiyambakkam Main Road at night are faced with the problem of poor illumination.
Every day, a good number of motorists from Thazhambur, Chemmanchery and Ottiyambakkam take Sithalapakkam Ottiyambakkam Main Road to reach Medavakkam, Sithalapakkam, Perumbakkam, and Vengaivasal.
While the maintenance of the road comes under the purview of State Highways Department, it is the job of Chengalpattu District Collectorate to ensure it has adequate lighting facilities.
A. Vignesh, a long-time resident of Arasankazhani, says, “Lack of proper illumination and absence of medians cause minor accidents, especially near Ottiyambakkam lake as the road takes a turn there.”
There are many huge residential areas off a section of Sithalapakkam Ottiyambakkam Main Road — from the Arasankazhani lake to the Ottiyambakkam lake — and on this section, the street lamps are not adequate. The lamp posts are hugely spaced apart, and therefore do not help the cause of road safety.
An official of the Chengalpattu District Collectorate has promised to do the needful at the earliest.
