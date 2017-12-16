‘Place barricades at the sharp curve’

On Santhome High Road, the sharp turn near St. Thomas English Church requires motorists to exercise extreme caution, largely because there is no median. Placing barricades can be an alternative that will serve the purpose well.

Motorists taking the stretch have requested the Chennai Traffic Police (CTP) to place barricades at the point.

Motorists coming from Foreshore Estate and Broadway take a sharp left, increasing the risk of collision with motorists coming in the opposite direction.

“Motorists, including MTC drivers, don’t slow down near the curve,” says S. Narayanan.

Warning boards should be placed on both sides of the road to warn motorists about the sharp curve, say residents.

“With the placement of barricades, motorists will be unable overtake on this section,” says S. Varun, a motorist.

A CTP official says barricades will be placed near the sharp curve to prevent accidents.