‘Place barricades at the sharp curve’

On Santhome High Road, the sharp turn near St. Thomas English Church requires motorists to exercise extreme caution, largely because there is no median. Placing barricades can be an alternative that will serve the purpose well.
Motorists taking the stretch have requested the Chennai Traffic Police (CTP) to place barricades at the point.
Motorists coming from Foreshore Estate and Broadway take a sharp left, increasing the risk of collision with motorists coming in the opposite direction.
“Motorists, including MTC drivers, don’t slow down near the curve,” says S. Narayanan.
Warning boards should be placed on both sides of the road to warn motorists about the sharp curve, say residents.
“With the placement of barricades, motorists will be unable overtake on this section,” says S. Varun, a motorist.
A CTP official says barricades will be placed near the sharp curve to prevent accidents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor