January 24, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Tuesday, P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Parliament, Central Chennai, inaugurated a new playground and a renovated gymnasium at Ashirvadhapuram in Royapuram and a public toilet in V.O.C. Nagar.

The playground and modern gymnasium were constructed under the capital fund of ₹1.89 crore, and the renovated toilet for ₹12.75 lakh, under the general maintenance fund.