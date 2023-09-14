ADVERTISEMENT

Pits dug up on the streets of Velachery cause hardship to motorists

September 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water board says the pits were dug to solve the problem of water pollution and would be closed only the quality of water is checked

The Hindu Bureau

With the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) digging up several pits on Balamurugan Street and Sarathy Nagar in Velachery, the motorists are facing severe hardship for the past one month. 

The big pits have drastically reduced the width of the narrow roads causing traffic bottleneck and posing risk to the road users and pedestrians. 

S. Kumar of Balamurugan Street said the roads having been dug up for more than a month, passing through them has become a daily battle for a large number of schoolchildren.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the CMWSSB said the pits were dug to check and rectify water pollution issue. With the issue resolved, the water supply in the area would be checked for any contamination and the pits would be closed subsequently. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US