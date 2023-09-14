Pits dug up on the streets of Velachery cause hardship to motorists

September 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) digging up several pits on Balamurugan Street and Sarathy Nagar in Velachery, the motorists are facing severe hardship for the past one month.

The big pits have drastically reduced the width of the narrow roads causing traffic bottleneck and posing risk to the road users and pedestrians.

S. Kumar of Balamurugan Street said the roads having been dug up for more than a month, passing through them has become a daily battle for a large number of schoolchildren.

Officials of the CMWSSB said the pits were dug to check and rectify water pollution issue. With the issue resolved, the water supply in the area would be checked for any contamination and the pits would be closed subsequently.