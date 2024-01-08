ADVERTISEMENT

Piped water supply to some parts of north Chennai will be disrupted on January 10

January 08, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of parts of north Chennai will not get piped water supply on January 10 as Chennai Metrowater has planned to carry out work to interconnect pipeline on GNT Road.

A press release said various areas such as Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur and Vyasarpadi, falling under Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar zones will not receive drinking water supply on January 10 between noon and 8 p.m. Work would be executed to interconnect pipeline from Puzhal water treatment plant. Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker trips through dial for water service. However, the water agency would maintain its daily street supply.

