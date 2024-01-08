GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Piped water supply to some parts of north Chennai will be disrupted on January 10

January 08, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of parts of north Chennai will not get piped water supply on January 10 as Chennai Metrowater has planned to carry out work to interconnect pipeline on GNT Road.

A press release said various areas such as Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur and Vyasarpadi, falling under Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar zones will not receive drinking water supply on January 10 between noon and 8 p.m. Work would be executed to interconnect pipeline from Puzhal water treatment plant. Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker trips through dial for water service. However, the water agency would maintain its daily street supply.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.