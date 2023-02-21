Piped water supply to some areas in north Chennai may be disrupted this week

February 21, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water supply to some areas in north Chennai may be disrupted between 8 a.m. on Thursday (February 23) and 8 a.m. on Saturday (February 25).

Maintenance work will be taken up at the 1,000 mm diameter distribution pipeline transmitting water from the 100 mld desalination plant in Minjur to various areas. Alternative arrangements will be made to supply water from the Puzhal water treatment plant.

Water supply to areas including Madhavaram, Manali, Kathivakkam, Tiruvottiyur, Patel Nagar, Ernavoor and Vyasarpadi will be brought in from a different source. Residents may store water in advance and also book water through the ‘dial for water’ service on Chennai Metrowater’s website if needed.

Chennai Metrowater will also supply water through street tanks and tankers to tail-end streets, a press release said.