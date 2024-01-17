ADVERTISEMENT

‘Piped water supply to five city zones will be disrupted for 2 days’

January 17, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Piped water supply to five zones in the city will be disrupted between 9 a.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to a press release.

The supply will be disrupted in areas falling under Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to carry out an interconnection work on a pipeline on a service lane of the 200 feet road at Retteri junction, it said.

Residents may store water in advance and book tanker water. However, street supply would be available, the release added.

