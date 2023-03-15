Piped water supply to central, south Chennai areas to be stopped on March 18

March 15, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Piped water supply to central and south Chennai will be stopped from 6 a.m. on March 18 to 6 a.m. on March 19 as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up interconnection work on Mount Poonamallee Road.

A press release said areas falling under Zones 7 to 13 would will receive piped water supply for 24 hours. The water agency is set to take up interconnection work of 1,500 mm dia pipeline on Mount Poonamallee Road with 700 mm dia pipeline of underground sump in Kurinji Nagar for Ramapuram comprehensive water supply scheme.

Residents may store water in advance and book water tankers through dial-for-water service online if necessary. However, the water board will maintain street and mobile supply to these areas, the release said.