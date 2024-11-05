ADVERTISEMENT

Piped water supply to be hit in some south Chennai zones on November 6

Published - November 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones will be affected

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones will not receive piped water supply from 6 p.m. on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) to 6 p.m. on Thursday (November 7, 2024) to facilitate shifting of pipeline from the Nemmeli desalination plant, near VGP premises, on East Coast Road (ECR).

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the drinking water pipeline would be shifted to enable the State Highways Department to carry out storm-water drain work as part of the ECR widening project.

Localities, including Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, Kottivakkam, Neelankarai, and Injambakkam will not receive piped water supply during this period. The water agency has requested residents to store water in advance and also book water tankers online for immediate needs.

However, tanker water supply to streets that are not covered with piped water supply will be provided. Residents may contact 044-45674567 for details, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US