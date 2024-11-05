GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Piped water supply to be hit in some south Chennai zones on November 6

Areas falling under Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones will be affected

Published - November 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones will not receive piped water supply from 6 p.m. on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) to 6 p.m. on Thursday (November 7, 2024) to facilitate shifting of pipeline from the Nemmeli desalination plant, near VGP premises, on East Coast Road (ECR).

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the drinking water pipeline would be shifted to enable the State Highways Department to carry out storm-water drain work as part of the ECR widening project.

Localities, including Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, Kottivakkam, Neelankarai, and Injambakkam will not receive piped water supply during this period. The water agency has requested residents to store water in advance and also book water tankers online for immediate needs.

However, tanker water supply to streets that are not covered with piped water supply will be provided. Residents may contact 044-45674567 for details, the release said.

