April 29, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Water supply to three zones in south Chennai will be disrupted between 9 a.m. on April 30 and 9 a.m. on May 1 as maintenance work will be carried out in the Nemmeli desalination plant. A press release said areas falling under Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones would not receive water. While street supply will be unaffected in these localities, piped supply will be hit. Residents can book tanker supply for any emergency requirements. For details, contact 044-45674567.

