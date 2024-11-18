ADVERTISEMENT

Piped water supply to be hit in 3 zones of south Chennai on November 20

Published - November 18, 2024 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas including T. Nagar, Nandanam, Chetpet, Gopalapuram, and Alwarpet will be affected

The Hindu Bureau

Some areas falling under Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar zones will not receive piped water supply from 6 a.m. on November 20 to 6 a.m. on November 21.

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) would carry out work to interconnect pipelines at locations, including Chamiers Road and Uthamar Gandhi Salai in Nungambakkam. The water distribution points in Valluvar Kottam, south Chennai, and Kilpauk will not function to enable the work.

Areas including T. Nagar, Nandanam, Chetpet, Gopalapuram, and Alwarpet will not get piped water supply. Residents have been advised to store water in advance or book water tankers online for emergency needs. However, street water and tanker supply will not be affected in these localities. For details, residents can contact 044-45674567.

