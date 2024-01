January 20, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Piped water supply to Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13) will be disrupted between 6 a.m. on January 23 and 6 p.m. on January 24. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take up work to interconnect pipelines on Venkatnarayana Road and Chamiers Road, a press release said. Residents may store water in advance and also book tanker supply through the ‘dial for water’ online service.

