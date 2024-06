Areas falling under Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones will not receive piped water between 9 a.m. on June 30 and 9 a.m. on July 1 as maintenance work will be carried out in the Nemmeli desalination plant. A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said maintenance works of pipelines on the premises of the desalination plant would be carried out. Residents of the affected zones may store water in advance or book water tankers online.