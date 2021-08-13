Piped natural gas project moves forward slowly in Chennai

CHENNAI

13 August 2021 04:05 IST

Even as compressed natural gas outlets are coming up in petrol bunks, the other avatar of natural gas, piped natural gas (PNG), meant for supply to homes, is moving forward slowly.

Torrent Gas, the company that has won the bid to provide PNG, has already begun laying underground pipelines that will run for a distance of 660 km.

“Our target is to provide PNG connections to 33 lakh homes over a period of eight years. We have already begun discussions with residential associations of apartment complexes. We hope to provide connections in Chennai and Tiruvallur soon,” said R. Sitharthan, vice-president (operations), Torrent Gas.

For the entire State, over the next eight years, a total of 67 lakh PNG connections will to be given by nine contracted companies.

PNG is considered a cleaner and better cooking fuel when compared to LPG and comes at a different pressure than CNG.

The advantage is that PNG does away with cylinders, saving space, and will be offered on a pay-after-use basis with metering.

However, despite the advantages, oil industry sources said obtaining permissions from various civic bodies and government agencies would not be an easy task since roads have to be cut.

During the laying of pipelines, traffic, water and power supply could be disrupted. In cities, it would be challenging to lay pipes in congested localities, an industry insider explained.

“CNG is not a new fuel to the country. It is at least 20 years old and Delhi has had buses since 2002. However, even States like Gujarat that lead the CNG revolution are yet to achieve a complete shift. All the energy sources are expected to go hand-in-hand. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, even if companies can cover 20% of the set target of households, it would be a success,” he said.