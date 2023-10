October 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under zones 4 and 5 will not receive piped water supply from 10 a.m. on October 16 to 6 a.m. on October 18 as Metrowater is set to shift utility lines to enable subway works at Bojaraja Nagar railway gate in Royapuram zone. A press release said the Greater Chennai Corporation would be carrying out subway work, and asked residents to store water in advance and book water online for urgent needs. However, the water agency will continue to provide street supply.