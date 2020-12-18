Pipe laying work begins at Nemmeli desalination plant

The network will supply water to areas till Pallavaram

Earlier this week, Metrowater started laying a 49 km-pipeline to carry water from the under construction desalination plant in Nemmeli to various areas till Pallavaram.

Like many others, the pandemic has affected the progress of the project to build a third plant in Nemmeli. The ₹1,259.38 crore project to build another desalination plant along East Coast Road may get delayed by a few months beyond its December 2021 deadline.

In a bid to complete the project on time, the agency is constructing the plant, with a capacity to treat 150 million litres of seawater daily (mld), and is laying the distribution pipeline simultaneously.

Preliminary work

“We have laid the pipeline for about 150 m so far at Nemmeli after preliminary work in the past few days. It will carry treated seawater till Akkarai where an underground sump is under construction. We plan to provide additional water supply to areas such as Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam and Velachery through this network,” an official said.

The pipeline’s diameter will vary between 1,200 mm and 1,400 mm. It will travel through areas such as Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai, Sholinganallur and Medavakkam to reach Pallavaram. Treated sea water will be supplied to several localities such as Nanmangalam, Keelkattalai, Moovarasanpet and St.Thomas Mount and also IT industries. Nearly 9 lakh people are expected to benefit from the new project partly funded by the German Development Bank KfW.

About 10% of the work had been finished so far to construct the plant in the 10.5-acre space on the same premises in Nemmeli that has the 100 mld plant, the official said. At present, only 50 mld is being treated and distributed from the existing plant as Metrowater was drawing more resources from reservoirs for city supply.

While JWIL Infra Limited, New Delhi, has been engaged for pipeline laying work, Cobra Spain-Techton Engineering would build, operate and maintain the plant for two decades.

Four units

Of the 20 treatment units planned in the new facility, work is on to build four units, including sumps to store seawater, clarified water and treated product water. A concrete batching plant is also being set up now.

The new plant will have additional pre-treatment units such as dissolved air flotation and ultra-filtrationThe production cost of the treated water has been worked out to ₹42 per kl. Officials said they aimed to complete the project by March 2022.