‘Pink Squad’ to create awareness on safety app

Vellore police will reach out to students of 51 colleges and 1,260 schools to create awareness on the Kavalan SOS app and crimes against women and children, said a press release.
The Police Department’s “Pink Squad” will visit colleges and schools in 536 villages in Vellore as part of the awareness drive, to drive home the importance of the Android-based mobile phone app, designed for women safety.
The squad will raise awareness on sexual harassment against women, eve teasing, child sexual abuse and problems faced by working women. It will also take up counselling in villages. Two women inspectors, a sub-inspector and two armed police personnel will be part of the squad, the release said.
