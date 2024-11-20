Pilot project to replace kerosene engines in fishing boats with LPG kits soon

Fishing boats with marine outboard motors using kerosene will soon become environment-friendly. They will get liquefied petroleum gas-powered outboard engines to replace their kerosene driven engines.

The State government has approved a pilot project at a combined cost of ₹1.90 crore for the same under which 150 such boats in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts will get LPG kits. These would be fishermen, who are already availing subsidy for kerosene for their boats.

Sources in the Fisheries Department said that the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) kits have been tested by the International Centre for Automotive Technology and have liquid off-take technology. A total of ₹75 lakh has been granted for providing the kits. “Tamil Nadu is the first State to introduce such a pilot project to do away with the polluting kerosene as fuel. The idea is to bring in more cleaner fuels including CNG,” explained an official source.

The new engines will emit lower volume of carbon monoxide (CO) when compared to the ones already in use. According to tests conducted on both engines, CO emissions in kerosene engines was 1.2%, whereas in LPG engines, it was 0.32%.

The trials by CIFNET reported significant saving of fuel consumption, resulting in a saving on fuel cost to the tune of 56.54% and 65.64% for 9.9 Hp and 25 Hp LPG OBM respectively compared to their counterparts with petrol or kerosene.

The government has also sanctioned ₹25 lakhs to provide subsidy not exceeding ₹1 lakh each to 25 beneficiaries to replace their outboard motors with 9.9 Hp LPG outboard motors.

Provision has also been made to provide subsidy for 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for the 150 boats, which is a recurring expenditure and ₹90 lakh set aside for the same. The Minister for Fisheries had announced this scheme in the State Assembly in June this year.

“Kerosene pollutes both the air and water of the sea. This leads to health issues in fishermen. The Pilot scheme aims to promote environmental sustainability and reduce fuel costs in the State’s marine fisheries sector. We plan to provide training and support to fishermen on the safe handling and operation of LPG-powered motors and gas dispensing systems,” an official explained.

