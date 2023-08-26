Pilot project on wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge to be inaugurated soon in Chennai

August 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A pilot project on reuse of wastewater with nature-based solutions and to improve groundwater recharge will soon be inaugurated at Little Flower Convent in Chennai.

This is part of the concerted efforts of City of 1000 tanks, a strategy by a consortium of various organisations led by Netherlands-based Ooze Architects and Urbanists. A water balance model was developed to replenish aquifer and ensure water security in the Little Flower Convent, which has about 300 students.

In an effort to demonstrate water resilience and tackle impact of climate vagaries, the project in the school has used advanced septic tank and constructed wetlands, an artificial wetland with canna plants to treat greywater. Besides collecting rainwater to replenish groundwater, anaerobic and aerobic treatment methods are used to treat 27,000 litres of sewage generated daily in the school. The reclaimed water would be collected for non-potable reuse and also groundwater recharge.

The team had collaborated with organisations like Madras Terrace, IIT Madras, Care Earth Trust, Paperman Foundation, Rain Centre, Biomatrix Water, Pitchandikulam Forest Consultants, Goethe Insitut, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities and Uravugal Social Welfare Trust.

Jayshree Vencatesan, managing trustee, Care Earth Trust, said the model developed in the school would be upscaled to Mylapore with the support of government agencies. The Trust, which had a pivotal role in conceptualising the design, would also monitor the impact on biodiversity at the multi-sensory planting in the garden of the school. Quality of treated wastewater would be monitored.

Eva Pfannes of Ooze Architects said the idea was to improve groundwater table and arrive at a holistic solution to various issues affecting Chennai through nature-based and integrated solutions. The initiative would be upscaled to pioneer locations and schools along with Greater Chennai Corporation. Some of the other flagship programmes include Mylapore heritage programme.

The programme is an initiative of the Special Envoy for International Water Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands.