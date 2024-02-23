Pilot programme to tackle sexual harassment in textile industry launched

February 23, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

In an effort to create a more holistic support environment, the Tamil Nadu government has launched the multi-stakeholder Textile Industry Coalition (TiC) to strengthen the implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act.

The pilot programme is being implemented in 13 factories in five districts of the State. In a collective effort to increase workplace safety, TiC brings together various stakeholders who would not have had a chance to interact otherwise. They include brands, manufacturers, government agencies, service providers, industry associations, trade unions, civil society organisations, and research institutions who would work towards a common goal of creating a safe and empowering work environment for women.

It has been noted that there is a large women workforce in the textile industry, almost 50% after agriculture, where women face sexual harassment. There is a need to address this gap, said experts.

The coalition is led by the Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment Department, and the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department. It is convened by United Nations Women, with diverse stakeholders. This will be implemented by Sakshi where communities will be involved to ensure that women can come forward to speak.

“We are not only addressing a critical issue, but also creating a culture of respect, equality, and empowerment for all women in the workforce. This is a collective effort to bring about a positive change and build a safer and a more inclusive industry where everyone can flourish without fear,” said Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India.

Speaking at the launch, V. Amuthavalli, Commissioner of Social Welfare said: “Tamil Nadu has taken significant steps and efforts in implementing PoSH Act. The State has 5,493 Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) at present in government organisations, and 10,946 ICCs in private establishments.”

