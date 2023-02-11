Pillion rider killed in road accident

February 11, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 22-year-old woman riding pillion on her brother’s two-wheeler died in Royapettah after an MTC bus knocked her down on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as A. Priyanka, 22, who resided at Aziz Mulk Street in Thousand Lights and she was working in an IT firm in Guindy. The police said on Friday night, she along with her brother Rishinathan, 23, was riding towards Royapettah from their house.

While Rishinathan attempted to overtake an MTC bus, another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction hit the rear view mirror of his two-wheeler. In the impact, he lost control and both fell down. Priyanka was crushed under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. The Anna Square Traffic investigation police registered a case and booked the bus driver.

