ADVERTISEMENT

Pillion rider killed in road accident

February 11, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman riding pillion on her brother’s two-wheeler died in Royapettah after an MTC bus knocked her down on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as A. Priyanka, 22, who resided at Aziz Mulk Street in Thousand Lights and she was working in an IT firm in Guindy. The police said on Friday night, she along with her brother Rishinathan, 23, was riding towards Royapettah from their house.

While Rishinathan attempted to overtake an MTC bus, another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction hit the rear view mirror of his two-wheeler. In the impact, he lost control and both fell down. Priyanka was crushed under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. The Anna Square Traffic investigation police registered a case and booked the bus driver.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US