Pillion rider killed in road accident near Ariyapakkam

The Hindu Bureau September 30, 2022 17:53 IST

The accident occurred when a truck going in front of the two-wheeler took a sudden left turn

A 29-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler was killed when the truck going in front of the vehicle took a sudden turn near Ariyapakkam in Tiruvallur district on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Nabisha of Korukkupet. A police official of Periyapalayam station said Nabisha was returning to the city from Utuhukottai with her colleague Satish on a two-wheeler on Tirupati Road. A truck going in front of their two-wheeler took a sudden left turn when Mr. Satish lost control. Both Mr. Satish and Nabisha were injured. They were rushed to Periyapalayam government hospital where Nabisha was pronounced as brought dead. The Periyapalayam police have arrested the driver of the truck and sent the body of Nabisha to Tiruvallur government hospital for post-mortem.



